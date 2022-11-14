Children’s Day 2022: Bharti Singh’s Gola to Jay Bhanushali’s Tara, 6 kids who are social media stars

Children’s Day is a very special day which is celebrated with much joy and fervour all over the country. It is celebrated on 14 November every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and his love for the children of the nation. There are several kids of TV celebs, who also enjoy a massive fan following. Their cute looks and adorable activities are loved by fans. From Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara to Bharti Singh’s son Gola, here is a list of some popular TV stars kids who are popular on social media. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were blessed with a daughter on August 3 in 2019. They named their daughter Tara and she has been fan-favourite since birth. Her adorable smile is popular on social media. Multiple celebrities also follow her account on social media.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Gola Comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy in April this year. She had shared unique baby photoshoot pics on her social media, which were loved by her fans. She also often shares fun videos with her little boy.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's son Nirvair Kishwer Merchant had shared that she had not planned the baby and her pregnancy was a surprise for her and Suyyash. But they feel blessed with the arrival of their little one and Kishwer often shares pictures and videos of her son Nirvair, which is loved by their fans.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh were blessed with a baby boy last year. The gorgeous boy with blue eyes and golden hair boy already has a massive fan following. Nakuul Mehta often shares pictures of their playtime and visits to the park. Nakuul’s son Sufi is showered with lots of love by fans for his cuteness.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s daughter Lianna Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were blessed with an adorable baby girl on 3rd April this year. Debina’s twinning pictures with her daughter are popular on social media. Her cute daughter gets lots of love from fans as they often share pictures with her.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s son Zayn Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy in August this year. The actor could not contain his happiness about becoming a father and loves to spend time with his little one. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 former contestant often shares adorable pictures with his son.

