Choreographer Dhanashree Verma tries her hand at something ‘therapeutic’ amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma has been in the headlines for the last few weeks owing to her separation rumors with her husband, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Amid these speculations, the choreographer took to social media to share with her fans what’s keeping her busy these days.

On January 24, Dhanashree Verma took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her trying her hand at pottery. At the beginning of the video, she explained, “So today, I decided to try something interesting, something special, something different, something that my friends suggested is very therapeutic. So I’m here for my first pottery class.”

Then she goes on to record herself as she engages in the craft. After a few hours, she creates a clay pot that she shows proudly to the camera.

The dancer and choreographer uploaded the clip with the caption, “Shape your own destiny, one piece at a time. My first pottery class and I’m so glad it turned out to be so so good… a must-try.”

Many of her fans showed support for her in the comment section as they wrote that they are with her in this tough time. One user commented, “One marvel creating another.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, have been a beloved couple on social media, often sharing glimpses of their life together. However, recent speculations about their relationship have left fans concerned. The Indian cricketer deleted all photos from his social media profile, while Verma has kept a few.

On a separate note, Dhanashree slammed the 'faceless trolls' character, assassinating her character, and mentioned how the rumors affected her family. She also wrote that her silence is not a sign of weakness.

