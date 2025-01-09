Choreographer Prateek Utekar responds to link-up speculations with Dhanashree Verma in cryptic note

Choreographer Prateek Utekar has spoken out in his own way after being dragged into rumors about an alleged link-up with YouTuber and dancer Dhanashree Verma. The speculation started after a photo of Prateek and Dhanashree went viral, adding fuel to ongoing chatter about her personal life with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple is making headlines for their alleged divorce speculations.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, have been in the spotlight for the last few weeks due to rumors of their marriage being on shaky ground. The rumors began when Dhanashree and Yuzvendra deleted each others' photos from their social media accounts. Recently, the buzz intensified when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship and a possible third party.

Prateek Utekar, now at the center of this controversy, chose to address the issue indirectly. Sharing a cryptic message on his Instagram story, he wrote:

"World is too free to make stories and comment and DM with just one pic of what they see…Grow up, guys." Although he did not directly mention Dhanashree or the rumors, Prateek’s statement appears to call out those spreading baseless assumptions.

Check out Prateek Utekar's post below:

For the unversed, a viral photo showing Prateek and Dhanashree sharing a cozy hug left many social media users stunned and questioning if Dhanashree is in an affair.

Dhanashree has also faced trolling and negative comments online since the rumors began. Despite the social media storm, Yuzvendra has not publicly commented on their relationship status or the ongoing rumors. Yesterday (January 8), Dhanashree broke her silence and released a statement on social media. She wrote the past few days have been tough for her and her family. However, her silence is not a symbol of weakness, but rather of strength.

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," concluded the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 fame.

