Choti Sarrdaarni fame Neelu Kohli shares how her family was affected in 1984: My parents were riot victims

Neelu Kohli is now all set for the next venture where she will be seen in a movie with Diljit Dosanjh which is based on anti Sikh riots the name of the movie is Jogi. While talking about the movie, the actress recently opened up about facing the real aftermath of the riots. She also shared about a family being severely affected by it.

Neelu Kohli is a popular name in the telly and Bollywood industry. She has been acting for more than two decade now and made her TV debut with the show Mere Angne Mein. The actress has played prominent roles in numerous TV shows including Shastri Sisters, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Bhabhi, Naamkarann, Choti Sarrdaarni, and many others. She was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar , which wrapped up early due to poor TRP ratings.

Naamkarann actress shared, "I have very vivid memories about 1984 because my family was really affected. I was in Chandigarh at that time but my parents in Ranchi were riot victims and my dad lost everything in the riots. After his retirement, he had some money with which he started a construction business with his brother and he lost everything. He never recovered after that and subsequently passed away. I felt after the riot, he was sad and had taken a lot on his heart."

Neelu also shares about a scene in the film which has certain similarities with her real life. She said, “Coincidentally there is a scene between Jogi and me, a very intense scene which is there in the trailer. He comes with his hair and for a sardar to cut his hair is one of the biggest things. My brother and my mother went through something similar and I could relive each and every memory of that while doing that scene.”

The actress acted that she did not have to prepare much for the for a role as she has already lived the situation and it was like a redemption for her. The actress is making her OTT debut with the movie.

Talking about working on the OTTplatform the Chhoti Sarrdarni actors said, "I see OTT as the biggest boon for actors like us. Our world has changed; there's so much work that is being offered to us. TV has become a medium which now needs to work on with a fresh perspective."

