Christmas 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and others share how they are celebrating

The most awaited and joyful festival Christmas is here! Celebrated on 25th December every year, this festive season brings joy, peace, harmony, and a sense of gratitude to everyone around the globe. Our celebrities, who leave no stone unturned to make every occasion grand, also celebrate Christmas with great enthusiasm. Like every year, celebrities are sending love to their fans and friends on social media by sharing a glimpse of their Christmas celebration. Let's look at celebs celebrating Christmas:

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a video sending good wishes on the occasion of Christmas. In the video, the Anupamaa actress is seen relishing cake and decorating her Xmas tree. Sharing this video, Rupali wrote, "It is the season of love, giving and joy! Never growing up and believing in Santa… Merry Christmas."

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video with his son Ayaan. In this clip, the father-son duo is seen having a fun time and sharing this video, Arjun wrote, "Merry Christmas from mine to yours !! #merrychristmas #christmas2022 . Was so waiting for it … #reels."

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma celebrated Christmas with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-actor and best friend Krystle Dsouza. The actresses created a reel as they sent Christmas wishes to their fans. Sharing this clip, Nia wrote, "Knock knock ..who is it…It’s early Christmas !! Ho Ho Ho! Ha Ha Ha!"

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget also shared a new picture on her Instagram story with Xmas tree and wrote, "Merry everything and happy

always!"

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi shared a video on her Instagram handle as she grooved on Christmas melody and wrote, "Santa's favourite reindeers #MerryChristmas."

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!

