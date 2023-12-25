Christmas 2023: Arjun Bijlani to Sharddha Arya; how TV stars are enjoying sparkle season with joy and laughter

Merry Christmas! While the world is immersed in joy as people happily welcome the festival and enjoy it with their true ones, the Indian showbiz industry is not untouched.

Several television stars have given a sneak peek into their Christmas celebrations, thereby treating fans. Be it Arjun Bijlani’s heart-melting post on social media or Shraddha Arya’s Zurich special celebrations, here’s how celebs celebrated Christmas.

Bharti Singh

Taking to her social media, renowned comedian Bharti Singh wished ‘Merry Christmas’ by dropping a few snapshots. She shared an adorable photo with her son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa. The two twin in red with the little boy wearing a Santa cap. As they smile, they make one of the best mother-son duos in the industry.

Bharti Singh’s post:

Shraddha Arya

It was a few days ago when Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya landed in Switzerland and immersed herself in the early Christmas celebrations. Recently, wishing her fans on this auspicious occasion, she shared a picture with a tall Christmas tree in her back, which steals the limelight. Shraddha wrote, “A picture of me standing in front of the most beautifully decorated Christmas tree! Merry Christmas Everyone!!! #Zurich #Switzerland.”

Advertisement

Have a look at her post:

Paras Kalnawat

The young actor placed a beautiful Christmas tree in his balcony area and waited for Santa to arrive. It seemed like Paras had a homely celebration in a special and sweet way. Giving a glimpse of the same, the actor updated his Instagram story. Let’s see what he shared:

Arjun Bijlani

Celebrations are incomplete without family! Arjun Bijlani shared a short, heartwarming clip that shows him joyously making Christmas Eve memorable with his wife and son. The three are dressed in typical Christmas outfits and also have a decorated tree adorned with beautiful decorations and gifts. Arjun and his sweet family look extremely blessed as they enjoy together.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, the actor writes, “Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas!! Just spread love and and smile more often .. !! #love #life #gratitude.”

Anita Hassanandani

The actress celebrated Christmas by spending some quality time with her husband, Rohit Reddy, and her little son. The family went for an outing to enjoy and have fun during the sparkle season. Treating fans to her lively celebrations, her husband shared a video where Rohit is seen posing and sharing smiles together. Watch the video here:

Erica Fernandes

A few days before, Erica Fernandes revealed receiving a precious gift prior to Christmas evening. Opening up about it, the actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post. However, today, she shared a snap with Santa Claus on her Instagram story and wrote, “It’s just the beginning." The snap has her dressed in a black ensemble, exuding party vibes. So, it seems like Erica will have more exciting things coming up from her side.

Nia Sharma

‘Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!’ Nia Sharma sang this melody for her fans and shared the same on her Instagram story. The actress also dropped a couple of snaps, letting us have a little sneak peek into her intimate Christmas celebrations. Further, the pictures also throw light on several gifts she received on the special occasion. Watch the pictures here:

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi

Christmas for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is all about ‘fam & friends.’ Divyanka Tripathi dropped a few unseen moments from her Christmas Eve, which she celebrated with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, and other close ones. The happy faces in the frame are enough to describe their joy.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna joyously celebrates Christmas at her new house