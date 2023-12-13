Christmas 2023: Shweta Tiwari kick-starts festive season with zeal; decorates tree with kids Reyansh and Palak

Shweta Tiwari recently dropped adorable clicks on her social media handle giving a glimpse of her preparations for Christmas 2023. The actress is seen setting the festive mood right with her kids Reyansh and Palak by her side.

Shweta Tiwari decorates a beautiful Christmas tree

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari posted a bunch of photos and a video that featured her in a joyous and exciting mood. Like many other celebs, the actress has started her preparations for Christmas 2023. In the visuals shared by her, she is seen decorating a massive Christmas tree and her house ahead of the occasion. Shweta’s son Reyansh and daughter Palak are also spotted helping her put things together.

The images dropped by Shweta Tiwari see her dressed up in a red and white Christmas sweatshirt paired up with blue jeans. In one of the videos, Shweta is seen having a fun banter with Reyansh. In the caption space, the 43-year-old actress wrote, “Christmas begins.”

Take a look at the Instagram post of Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari’s social media offering soon garnered love-filled messages from her fans and followers. In the comments section, one user gushed over Shweta’s beauty and penned, “How can a mom be so gorgeous. Looking like a college girl.” Another said, “Aww, this is adorable. We are also going to decorate our Christmas tree. It is so much fun.” A third user commented, “Wow, Reyansh is doing too much and the house is looking perfect.”

About Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most sought-after actresses of Indian Television. She began her career with the iconic soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2001. Shweta became a sensation after playing a simpleton Prerna Sharma on the show. Some of her notable shows include Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Mein Hoon Aparajita.

Advertisement

Apart from fiction, Shweta Tiwari has been part of reality shows such as Nach Baliye 2, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Bigg Boss 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Personally, Shweta has two children- Palak Tiwari and Reyansh from her respective marriages with Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli.

ALSO READ: Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Arjun and Tara are asked to get married; will Tara forget Deva and move on with Arjun?