Chunky Panday calls his Griha Laxmi co-star Hina Khan 'power house of talent'; shares unseen BTS PICS

Hina Khan is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, and the actress has been vocal about her journey on social media. Despite the illness, she has bounced back to work and stayed engaged with her professional endeavors. Most recently, Hina hit the headlines owing to her recent OTT release titled Griha Laxmi. The show also features Chunky Panday in a prominent role and the Bollywood actor dropped a series of photos with Hina, praising her.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Housefull actor lauded the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and called her a 'power house of talent.' The multi-photo post has the duo posing for the cameras wearing infections smiles. One of the frames gives a sneak peek into the BTS of Griha Laxmi as they enjoy lunch together at the sets. Besides, Chunky Panday also treated fans with their selfie.

Take a look at the post here:

Showering love on the post and her Griha Laxmi co-actor, Hina Khan commented, "I love youuuuu (reh heart and flower emoji)." Chunky's post met with fans' admiration, too. One of the users expressed, "Looking very gud chunks." Another one wrote, "sherni of Indian cinema." In addition to them, actress Mahima Chaudhry also reacted.

For the unversed, Griha Laxmi is directed by Rumaan Kidwai. The series dives into themes of resilience, crime, and the cost of survival. It also stars Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The show is currently streaming on EPIC ON.

Advertisement

As far as its story is concerned, the Hina Khan starrer revolves around a housewife named Laxmi. Set against the backdrop of Betalgadh, Griha Laxmi depicts the journey of how she transforms into the queen of an illicit empire.

A few days ago, Hina Khan and Chunky Panday were spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. The actress also interacted with her fans and in one of the videos, she was seen running toward a fan to take a selfie.

Keep reading this space for more updates!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hina Khan hops on social media trend with mom and it's the cutest thing you'll see on internet; fans shower love