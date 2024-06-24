CID actor Dayanand Shetty shows off his lesser-known talent; Co-stars Hrishikesh Pandey and Ansha Sayed praise him

In a delightful surprise for fans, CID actor Dayanand Shetty recently showcased his impressive singing talent on social media. The actor, best known for his role as Senior Inspector Daya in the long-running television series CID, uploaded a video of himself singing a classic song. His melodious rendition left fans and colleagues in awe. Let's take a look at how they reacted.

Dayanand Shetty's latest video showing off his singing talent

On June 23, Dayanand Shetty uploaded a video where he was seen singing the song, Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein. His impressive vocals deserve appreciation, and his colleagues did just that.

Check out Dayanand Shetty's video here:

Hrishikesh Pandey, who portrayed Inspector Sachin on CID, was quick to respond to the video. He commented enthusiastically, "Kyaaaa baaat hai bhaiiii barsaat ka asar," expressing his admiration for Shetty's hidden talent.

Ansha Sayed, another co-star who played Sub-Inspector Purvi, also joined in, making a special request for Shetty to sing Phoolon Ke Rang Se by Kishore Kumar. She wrote, "Sir special demand..phoolon ke rang se by kishore ji."

Fans of the actor were also excited to see this side of the actor whom they have known as the rough and tough inspector on television screens. Most of them praised him, while a few recalled moments from their favorite television series, CID. One user also joked that Aditya Srivastava, aka Abhijeet, would be jealous of his talent.

About CID

CID, a beloved crime investigation series, featured an ensemble cast including Shivaji Satam as the iconic ACP Pradyuman, Ashutosh Gowariker as Sr. Inspector Virendra, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Narendra Gupta as Dr. R. P. Salunkhe, and Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, among others. Broadcasting on Sony TV, the show aired from 1998 to 2018, captivating audiences with its thrilling storylines and memorable characters.

It should also be mentioned here that the CID actors are still in touch, and very recently, they treated their fans with a reunion. Seeing the pictures, fans got emotional.

