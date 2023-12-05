CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away; Co-actors Shivaji Satam, Shraddha Musle, and others remember him

C.I.D. actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known as Fredericks passed away on Monday at 12:08 am. He was only 57 and took his last breath at the hospital where he was admitted. Now, his C.I.D. co-actors Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Ansha Sayed, Shraddha Musale, Shivaji Satam and others have taken to social media to share their condolences and pay their respects to him.

Shivaji Satam, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Vivek V Mashru and others pay tribute to Dinesh Phadnis

Shivaji Satam, who essayed the role of ACP Pradyuman from 1998 to 2018 took to Instagram and shared a photo of the late actor. It’s a collage where some sweet words are written. He wrote in the caption, “# DineshPhadnis , simple , humble , lovable”

Janvi Chheda Gopalia who was seen as sub-inspector Shreya in C.I.D. posted a broken heart emoji and in the next post, she uploaded a photo of Dinesh Phadnis. The caption reads, “Gone too soon. May you rest in peace sir.”

Ansha Sayed, best known for portraying Sub-Inspector Purvi in C.I.D. wrote, “Will always remember you in this mood ! Miss you sir. Om Shanti” The caption is accompanied by a selfie of the actress where Phadnis is also seen. It seems the photo was taken at a party.

Shraddha Musle who played the popular character of Dr. Tarika in the show wrote, “We will miss you Freddy sir. #cid #cidcop #sweetestsoul #dineshphadnis #RIP.” She also uploaded a photo with the late actor where both of them are seen smiling.

Actor-turned-professor Vivek V Mashru uploaded an image from the show where he shared screenspace with Dinesh Phadnis and wrote, “Miss You Freddy Sir RIP #rip #dineshphadnis #cid”

Hrishikesh Pandey, best known as inspector Sachin in the show uploaded a photo with the late actor from one of their recent reunions and posted a heartbreak emoji.

