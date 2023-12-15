CID and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical violence: Report

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of physical abuse

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, known for her stint in shows like Bepannah, CID, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, seems to be going through a tough time. As per a video received by Pinkvilla, the actress is seen in a tormented state as she narrates her ordeal in a video.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj's accusation on family

In the video, Vaishnavi informed the viewers that she was at the Kashimira (Mira Road) police station and continued, "Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station and I've been abused by my family and I'm hit very badly. Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

Have a look at Vaishnavi Dhanraj's video below

Vaishnavi Dhanraj's video shows injury marks on her face and body. She had a bruised lip and an injury on her right hand's wrist.

Looking back at Vaishnavi's abusive marriage

Vaishnavi was married to actor Nitin Sherawat in 2016. In an interview with Spotboye.com, she revealed that she divorced Nitin, followed by repetitive domestic violence incidents. The actress mentioned trying to save her marriage by getting Nitin a consultant; however, things didn't work out.

When things went out of hand, Vaishnavi eloped from the house and later divorced Nitin. In the same interview, she said, "He wouldn’t have killed me probably, but I got so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that my leg was bleeding. That was my last day as his wife- emotionally, physically, and mentally. I eventually got a divorce.”

Vaishnavi Dhanraj's work in the industry

Vaishnavi has a plethora of shows that she has been a part of. The major shows that gave her recognition include CID, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Navrangi Re, and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, among others.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

