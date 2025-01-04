CID Exclusive: 'It's Daya and Abhijeet ki jodi after Jay-Veeru'; Here's how Dayanand Shetty REACTED to this comparison- WATCH

CID returned to television screens with all new seasons sparking excitement and nostalgia among the viewers. What added fuel to the excitement is the return of the original cast comprising Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastav. Besides the intense storyline, viewers will get to see the iconic bond between Daya and Abhijeet. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dayanand Shetty reacts to his and Aditya Srivastav's onscreen bond being compared to Sholay's Jai and Veeru.

Dayanand Shetty who essays the role of Senior Inspector Daya shared, "Jai Veeru ka jo dosti hain wo sabke liye it’s the zenith of friendship. We take it as a compliment that you are comparing our friendship with Jai Veeru. Wo naturally hota hain, friendship is always natural. (Jai-Veeru's friendship is the zenith of friendship for everyone. Friendship forms naturally)."

Watch the full interaction with the CID team below:

He continues, "Humara jo ensemble hain, peechle 21 saal se and again season 2 mein wahi cast ko daurana, somewhere wo reflect karta hain ki there has been a bond between the artists. Humare jitne bhi artists hain, ek bonding hain. Normally aap serials mein dekhlo 6 mahine baad, ye chali gai, wo chali gayi, because of internal quarrels, yaha par wo nahi hain."

"(The ensemble that we have for the last 21 years and then again casting the same ensemble in the new season, somewhere it reflects the bond between the artists. Usually, you see actors leaving a serial after 6 months due to internal quarrels, but it doesn't happen here)."

Aditya Srivastav shares that he feels lucky to be a part of this team. In his words, "We say that we are a family. Daya anyway has a heart of gold, from ordering our lunch to everything, he worries about us. Satam is also there like our elder brother. Bas, I can only say ki I am lucky that I am part of this gang."

Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman of CID adds, "There’s no ego… none of us… we are always a family." Dayanand Shetty adds that Satam is the head of the house.

