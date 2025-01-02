CID EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastav say they talk about Dinesh Phadnis every day, ‘If a member of our family…’

CID is back on television screens with all new seasons, and fans of the serial are beyond excited. However, as the original cast, comprising Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastav, returned, fans expressed that they will miss the late actor Dinesh Phadnis, aka Freddy, on the show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor talks about missing the late actor.

Dayanand Shetty shared, “We all miss him. He was our senior. Satam sir has been in the show since the beginning. And sir (Freddy) was there since 92 or 93 when the pilot was shot. The character Dhanu, played by Sudhakar, has also been there since 92 or 93. And Dinesh also joined later, so he was senior to me when I joined the show.”

Shivaji Satam, who is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman, shared that the CID cast is like a family. He added, “It’s not only that. We have been part of a family. If a member of our family passed away, how would it feel?”

Aditya Srivastav, aka CID’s Abhijeet, added, “Sabke sath bonding bohot achha tha. Abhi bhi yaad karte hain humlog make-up room mein baithte hain… Matlab ek na ek baat nikal hi jata hain dinbhar mein, har din.”

(He was on good equation with everyone. Even today, we recall the moments with him when we are together in the make-up room… One or other memories keep cropping up)

Dayanand Shetty concluded, “And he was very funny in real life also; his one-liners were amazing. We miss him a lot.”

For those who came late, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India. Pinkvilla was the first one to inform its reader that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024.

