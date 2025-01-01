CID EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivaji Satam and Dayanand Shetty talk about the serial making Guinness World Record, ‘Humlog sirf actors…’

Late 90s popular show CID has come back to television screens with an all-new season. The excitement among viewers is high. Amidst this, the CID cast—Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava—sat down with us to talk about their work, the popularity of the serial, and more. They also opened up about the show making it to the Guinness World Record for the longest television shot in 2004.

We asked the CID team about their reaction to the show making the world record. To which Dayanand Shetty stated that this incident is from 2004. Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, shared, “Iske peeche, everybody, not only the three of us; there were more than 100 people there when this particular episode.” Dayanand Shetty corrected him as he added, “170 plus, sir.”

Shivaji Satam continued, “So, we all have been part of setting an international record. And it’s not only, we are individually proud; we are proud being Indians who have set a record. We are proud of this particular television media that we have set a record for the media and overall for India.”

The CID actor added, “There’s something that you always think that what have we done in life... This is one achievement for us; we have been part of a world record.”

Actor Dayanand talked about the director B.P. Singh’s contributions. He said, “Humlog toh sirf actors the. Ye cheez jinhone conceive kiya hain, Singh sahab. Unhone socha hain ki humko kuch ayesa karna hain and 111 minutes, matlab almost 2 ghante ek cheez ko without cut karna, you need a cameraman.”

(We were just actors. This entire concept was conceived by Singh Sahab. He thought of doing something like this—111 minutes, almost 2 hours—to shoot something without a single cut. For that, you need a skilled cameraman.)

He went on to add, "Humne toh stand pe laga dia. Puro wo 30-35 kilos leke pura arena mein ghumna, 4 storeys steady cam leke travel karna, uske liye badha achievement hain. Hum toh actors hain, humlog toh acting kar denge. That was the biggest achievement for the cameraman who took the camera around, the biggest achievement for Mr. B.P. Singh, who could conceive something like this ki humko international arena mein jake apna jhanda gadhna hai ki humne one single shot longest ever. Unfortunately, 20 saal pehle iske barein mein koi pucha hi nahi,” added the actor.

(We actors just stood in our spots, but the cameraman had to carry a 30-35 kilo steadycam and move across the entire arena, traveling across four stories without stopping. That was an incredible achievement. We actors just perform, but this was the biggest accomplishment for the cameraman who maneuvered the camera seamlessly and for Mr. B.P. Singh, who came up with the idea of doing something so remarkable, aiming to make our mark on the international stage with the longest single-shot sequence ever filmed. Unfortunately, no one even asked about this feat 20 years ago.)

For the unversed, the episode, titled The Inheritance, was shot in one take on October 8, 2004 and aired on November 7, 2004. It was 111 minutes long, with no jump-cuts or slow motions. B.P. Singh directed the episode.

