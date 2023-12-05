CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57; Dayanand Shetty confirms his death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

C.I.D. actor Dinesh Phadnis is no more. Known for his role as Fredericks in the show, Dinesh took his last breath on Monday at 12.08 am. The actor passed away at the age of 57 in Thunga Hospital, Kandivali. Initially, some reports claimed that he was hospitalized due to a heart attack, but Dayanand Shetty gave a major update about Dinesh’s health, exclusively to Pinkvilla.

Dinesh Phadnis dies due to liver damage

On Dec 2, Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, and reports suggested him to be in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, C.I.D fame Dayanand Shetty revealed that his co-actor did not suffer a heart attack. The former gave a major update on Phadnis' health and said it was liver damage for which Dinesh was hospitalized.

Commenting on Phadnis's health, Dayanand revealed that the former was getting treatment for some other ailment that affected his liver, and hence, he was advised to take medicines carefully.

Speaking of Dinesh Phadnis’ last rites, it will be held today (December 5). In a conversation with ETimes TV, his friend and co-star Dayanand Shetty confirmed his demise. The Singham Returns actor said that it's true that he is no more. Adding further, Dayanand mentioned Dinesh passed away around 12.08 am and confirmed his presence at Dinesh Phadnis’ residence.

Further, he said, “His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium.” Lastly, Dayanand Shetty added that almost everyone from the C.I.D was present at that time.

A look at Dinesh Phadnis's post:

About Dinesh Phadnis

The 57-year-old became a household name after essaying the character Fredericks on C.I.D. Dinesh remained a part of the show for about 20 years. Fans loved the way he portrayed a light-hearted detective on-screen.

Apart from his breakthrough role in one of the longest-running shows in India, Dinesh Phadnis was also seen in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a few cameo roles. Besides this, the actor marked his presence in a couple of Hindi films like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.

