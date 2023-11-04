CID fame Hrishikesh Pandey on entering Teri Meri Doriyaann, ‘I only do roles that excite me’

Hrishikesh Pandey who rose to fame after playing Inspector Sachin in C.I.D is going to enter Star Plus drama Teri Meri Doriyaann. He will portray the role of Jasleen aka Gauri Tonk’s ex-husband Yashraj Baweja in the show. In an interview with ETimes, the actor expressed his joy over taking up the character and revealed that he only signs up for roles that excite him.

Hrishikesh Pandey is delighted to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

While in conversation with ETimes, Hrishikesh Pandey said that he is enjoying the association with the makers and cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor disclosed that the audience will get to explore a lot with time. He stated, “I had already known and worked with some people here before and the new ones are very welcoming. I connect very well with my role. I only do roles that excite me and those which I can easily relate with.”

Take a look at Hrishikesh Pandey’s Instagram post

When asked if viewers will get to see a love track between him and Gauri, Hrishikesh replied, “The audience will need to wait and see how the story unfolds. They may see a mature love story. I would love to shoot it because teenage love stories are very common on screen. A mature romance is rare and I am looking forward to it if it happens.”

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a television series which airs on Star Plus from 4 January 2023. The story of the show revolves around three Brar brothers whose fate is intertwined with three ‘Monga’ sisters. Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria (as Angad), Himanshi Parashar (as Sahiba), Tushar Dhembla (as Garry), Roopam Sharma (as Seerat), Jatin Arora (as Veer) and Prachi Hada (as Keerat) in lead roles.

The current track of the show deals with how Angad saves Sahiba from Rumi (played by Harsh Rajput). After coming out safely, Sahiba charges Rumi with kidnapping and attempted murder case. However, the doctor declares Rumi mentally unstable and he gets refrained from appearing in the court. Later, it is revealed that Rumi is Yash’s son who is Jasleen’s ex-husband.

