CID reunion: Fans get nostalgic seeing actors Janvi Chheda, Ajay Nagrath, Hrishikesh Pandey, and others meet

CID is one of the most popular detective shows of all time on Indian television. This show holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers. It was one of the most popular television shows of the 90s and early 2000s. It aired on Sony TV and entertained viewers with its strong cast and gripping storylines. In fact, the show still airs on television, and the audience still watches it. The cast of the show, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shraddha Musale, and others recently reunited and their pictures took fans down memory lane.

CID cast reunite

Janvi Chheda, who essayed the role of sub-inspector Shreya in CID dropped a series of photos where the five of them are seen posing inside the mall. She wrote in the caption how their relationship with each other grew over the years. It reads, “Paagalpanti bhi zaruri hai. More than a decade worth of madness, up and downs, tears and laughter, joy and pain. As we grow older, our relationship has changed from acquaintances to colleagues to friends to confidants. A safe space where we can be raw and real and know that we’ll be heard and understood. Its a blessing to have you all in my life. Love you guys!”

Check out the post here:

The captions of the actors reflect the bond they share and treasure. Ajay Nagrath who was seen as sub-inspector Pankaj uploaded a few photos and wrote, "Mastikhori and Paagalpan every time we meet. Love yous." Shraddha Musale, known for her role as Dr. Tarika in the show wrote, "Ek aisa reunion jiska excitement hame jitna hota hai, utna hee Cid fans ko hota hai. But yes, this group where you can just be yourself, so comfortable...and anyways they know you in and out coz of years of togetherness. #cid #cidreunion #cidreunion2023 #sonytv #sonytvofficial #sabtv"

Hrishikesh Pandey aka inspector Sachin wrote, "Good friends understand each other,but true friends stay forever,beyond time beyond words,beyond distance.A true friend cares about what's going on in your life rather then make their problem sound bigger,so who u wanna be? We never lose friends in life,we only learn who the true ones are.."

Reaction of netizens to CID cast reunion

It goes without saying, netizens got nostalgic seeing the photos from the reunion. They wrote that they badly waited for them to reunite. Some also wondered is there's a season 2 of CID coming. One user wrote, "We want season 2 of Cid please." Another commented, "Miss That Golden Old Days."

Check out some of the comments here:

