CID to stream on NETFLIX: When to watch Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's crime-thriller show?

CID, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles, will be available to watch on Netflix from February 21. Yes, the crime-thriller show, which originally premiered on Sony TV and was also available on Sony LIV, can now be watched on Netflix. As this exciting news is out, fans will have more access to the show and have the liberty to watch it anytime. The iconic show has a massive fanbase who have showered love on the show ever since it returned with Season 2.

When to watch CID?

CID Season 2's first 18 episodes will start streaming on Netflix on February 21, 2025 (Friday). Within 24 hours, fans can watch their favorite series on the OTT platform. Fresh episodes of CID 2 will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, starting from February 22, 2025 (Saturday).

However, although the show is available on the new platform, CID can still be watched on Sony TV and Sony LIV. With this, the makers decide to provide unlimited entertainment and content to the ardent fans of the show.

Official Trailer of CID -

Cast and Crew of CID:

CID 2 fresh episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Alongside Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava, the cast also includes Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, and others in significant roles.

For those who may not know, the first season of CID premiered in 1998 and celebrated a remarkable milestone of 1,500 episodes. The show concluded on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed its reader that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024. The crime-based thriller show's second season started airing on Television on December 21, 2024. Although the Shivaji Satam-led show returned after a six-year hiatus, it seemed as if it had never left, as loyal fans continued to binge-watch repeat episodes.