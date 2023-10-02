CID’s Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman reunites with Dayanand Shetty and Anup Soni on set; Fans get curious

CID needs no introduction. The most popular show that made the 90s kids' childhood special still enjoys huge popularity. It revolved around a group of Crime Investigation Department officers taking up different missions and solving them. Its gripping storyline, a little action, and interesting missions made the show popular among audiences of all ages. In fact, it still airs on Sony TV and enjoys immense viewership. Now, recently, actors from the show, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Anup Soni reunited and fans loved seeing them together.

CID's Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Anup Soni reunited

Shivaji Satam, best known for his stint as ACP Pradyuman met with CID actors Dayanand and Anup Soni. Dayanand Shetty aka Daya, is famous for breaking down doors to enter houses of suspects. Anup Soni also essayed the role of the ACP Ajatshatru in the CID Special Bureau. Shivaji uploaded the photo of the three of them and informed fans that they met on set, however, they didn't mention anything more about the project. Uploading the photo, his caption mentions, "#FUN to be together on the set after a long time with Daya & Anup Soni."

Check out the image of the CID actors here:

Reaction of fans

Fans who stayed glued to the screen to watch CID every afternoon went down the memory lane in the comment section. Many wrote about how good it feels to see these actors together. Some got curious and asked them if they were working on a project together, or if new seasons of CID were coming. Some users also remembered actor Aditya Srivastava, best known for essaying the role of Abhijit in the show. One comment reads, "Start CID again, If Sony have issues then on any other channel." "Wow..! but missing Adi sir here," wrote another. One comment reads, "I'm waiting for your New Project show release best wishes for always my dear Respected idols." Anup Soni is also known for hosting Crime Patrol on television, so a few commented, "When Crime patrol and CID United."

For the unversed, a few days back, other actors of CID, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shraddha Musale, and others also reunited and had a good time.

