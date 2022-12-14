The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Comedian questions Ranveer Singh for not bringing Deepika Padukone

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience non-stop and fans eagerly wait every weekend to watch the hilarious acts put up by the comedians. Every episode we see top-notch celebrities gracing the show to promote their film. Today, Kapil Sharma shared an entertaining promo of the upcoming episode of his show on his official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see the Cirkus star cast gracing the show to promote their film.

In the promo, we see the Cirkus star cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty making a grand appearance on the show. Kapil then says, "Jaise ke aap sab dekh rha hai 5 kalakaar aur director saab yaha par mojood hai. 10 12 kalakar piche bhi hai, aur 200 250 bahar film city mei ghum rahe hai." He continued, "Itni badi film, Rohit sir ye sab karne aap kya karte ho, bank lute ho ki?" Pooja Hegde says, "Rohit sir khud ek bank hai." Rohit then interrupts and says, "Mujse bada bank yeh hai" and everyone laughs out loud after Rohit's statement.

We then see Cirkus entire star cast seated on the stage and Sumona Chakravarti enters and says, "Aapne bataya nahi cirkus ki team aari hai hai mei tayaar hoke aati" Kapil pulls Sumona's leg and says, "Tayaar kya hona aana hai naak pe cherry lagati baki ready hai tu." We then see Kapil Sharma's team entertaining the Cirkus star cast. Kapil then takes a dig at Ranveer and says, "2 ghante ke film hai 5 min ke liye Deepika bhi aari hai, humlog 5 ghante ka show bana rahe hai 10 min ke liye le aate." Kapil Sharma's team entertains the audiences with their hilarious acts.

Also, Archana Puran Singh questions Rohit Shetty and says, "After Bol Bachchan, tumne muje cast karna hi chod diya." Rohit says, "Ranveer ke maa ke liye mene.." Kapil interrupts and says, "Voh heroine soch rahi hai" and everyone left into splits after the comedian's remark. Ranveer also adds, "Mere kapde bhi pehen rakhe hai." The promo then ends with Cirkus and Kapil Sharma's team dancing on 'Current Laga Re'.