Code Name: Tiranga actors Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu grace The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch Promo

The Kapil Sharma Show , hosted by Kapil Sharma is among the most popular reality shows on the Television screen for many years. The show enjoys a massive fan following of all age groups. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films, considering the popularity of the platform. Speaking of which, in the upcoming episode of the show, audiences will see Code Name: Tiranga team including Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and others making a grand appearance.

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Parineeti Chopra , Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, and Ribhu Dasgupta making an entry on the stage. We then see Kapil Sharma flirting with Parineeti and calling her 'Baby' to which the actress quickly responds and mentions that her parents are also present on the show. After hearing this, Kapil immediately addresses her as 'Didi' and everyone laughs out loud.

Then Kiku Sharda appears on the stage and entertains everyone with his witty jokes. Kapil then takes a dig at Sharad Kelkar and questions him why he plays villain characters only in films and not in serials. We then see Sidharth Sagar and Gaurav Dubey decked up as Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar and appearing on the stage. They then leave everyone in splits as they hilariously imitate Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

The caption of this promo, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, Sony par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein #CodeNameTiranga ki poori team aayi hain Kappu ke ghar! Hogi dher saari masti aur thahaake, dekhiyega zarur!".

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are leaving no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audiences with their talent. Joining them are some talented new faces such as Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

About Code Name: Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga is an espionage action thriller. It is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries, while Harrdy Sandhu who is a sought-after singer will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.

Code Name: Tiranga cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is slated to release on 14th October 2022.

