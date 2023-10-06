'Color down ho gaya,' When Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan passed comments on Hina Khan's complexion

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere and the ardent fans of the show are waiting eagerly for the show to hit the TV screens. Across seasons there have been innumerable fights, drama, love affairs, friendships, and controversies inside the Bigg Boss house. One of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss has been the eleventh season wherein celebrities like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, and Arshi Khan among others participated. The season had almost all emotions and viewers enjoyed the same a lot. Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the show while Hina Khan was the first runner-up of the season.

Revisit the time when Arshi Khan commented on Hina Khan's complexion

While Bigg Boss 11 was filled with many controversies and fights, one incident that grabbed a lot of attention was Arshi Khan's comment on Hina Khan's complexion. While Hina was about to put her make-up on, Arshi Khan commented, "Color down hogaya hai. Kala pad gaya hai" to Hina. Hina replied that she always had a wheatish complexion. Arshi's friend Aaksh Dadlani tried to stop her from getting into a conversation that would get her pulled up by Salman Khan and the audience, Arshi lashed out at him for interfering. Shilpa Shinde sided with Arshi Khan in the conversation.

Have a look at a recent reel of Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan

Hina Khan versus Shilpa Shinde post Bigg Boss 11

Hina Khan has been one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. She was time and again called on the show to take over important tasks. During one such appearance of Hina, Bigg Boss announced her as a contestant who gained even more than the winner. This didn't go down well with Shilpa Shinde and she expressed her thoughts on social media.

Arshi Khan post Bigg Boss 11

Arshi Khan re-appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as one of the challengers. She made the show even more interesting with her game play, new friendships, controversies and more. AS per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, the actress is all set to be a part of yet another reality show as she is in talks for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11.

