Comedian Sunil Grover cuts hair, delights fans with his skills; Watch video

Sunil Grover, a celebrated comedian and actor, boasts a massive fan following and a prominent status in the entertainment world. His extensive career has won him admiration for his outstanding acting talent and side-splitting performances. Sunil's appeal goes beyond comedy, as his generous nature has also won the hearts of his fans. He remains actively engaged with his audience on social media, regularly sharing captivating photos and entertaining videos. Today, the actor shared another Sunday video with his fans.

Comedian Sunil Grover cuts hair, watch

Just a few hours ago, Sunil Grover shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen cutting people's hair inside a barber shop. In the video, Sunil Grover is dressed in a white T-shirt and sky blue and white shorts, complemented by a wristwatch. Sharing the video he wrote, “Sunday is best !”

Grover chose the iconic Mohammed Rafi song Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho for the video's background music. Fans couldn't resist reacting to the video, with some comments such as, “Sunil shahab is a natural actor, he fits in everywhere,” “Learn how to enjoy traveling from him,” and “After watching this video, I remembered his movie 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha,” “I wish I were that lucky person,” and many more pouring in.

Sunil Grover's trajectory

Sunil Grover embarked on his career with the TV show Chala Lallan Hero Banne. His undeniable talent paved the way for a transition into Bollywood, where he made his mark on the silver screen with roles in several notable films such as Heropanti, Ghajini, Baaghi, Gabbar is Back, Bharat, GoodBye, Dev.D, and more.

In addition to his film journey, Sunil Grover has remained a prominent presence on television, appearing in shows like Gutur Gu, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, and Tandav.

Sunil Grover received an outpouring of love and support for his iconic portrayal of Gutthi on the popular show Comedy Nights with Kapil. His comedic genius and unique character portrayal made Gutthi a beloved and unforgettable part of the show, endearing him to fans across the country.

His most recent venture was the web series United Kacche, which premiered on March 31st on Zee5. Sunil Grover's upcoming project is generating significant excitement, as he is set to share the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan, promising yet another intriguing chapter in his illustrious career.



