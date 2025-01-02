Comedy Nights With Kapil fame Upasana Singh was first choice for Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya; here's WHY she was rejected

Maine Pyar Kiya was a massive hit when it was released, and it gained Salman Khan and Bhagyashree overnight stardom. This film launched Khan, and director Sooraj Barjatya auditioned many actresses for the female lead. One such actress was Comedy Nights With Kapil fame Upasana Singh.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana Singh revealed that after the initial audition for the role of Suman, director Sooraj Barjatya selected her. But his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, did not like her for the role.

She recalled that she met Sooraj when she first came to Mumbai. “He told me everything about the film, my role. And he selected me. After that, he said that you come tomorrow and meet my father, but from my end, you are okay,” added Singh.

But the next day, she met his father, and he rejected her. She stated, “They are very sweet people, so he did not say rejected, but they did not call me again.”

However, the real reason came to light after many years. After a long time, she worked with Rajshri on Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and that is when Raj Kumar Barjatya announced in front of the film’s cast that Upasana was their first choice for Suman.

Recalling an anecdote from the set, the Comedy Nights With Kapil fame shared, “He said, ‘Did you know who was our first choice for Maine Pyar Kiya?’ Kareena, Abhishek, and Hrithik were all there. I had never told people about it because I lost out the role. Then he said, ‘It was Upasana.’ Everyone was shocked. I said, ‘But because of you, I didn’t get the role. He said, ‘If I selected you, then you would have also left the movies like Bhagyashree.’”

She added that Raj Kumar Barjatya also revealed that she was taller than Salman Khan, and they were looking for a female lead who was shorter than him.

