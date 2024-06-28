Commander Karan Saxena: Gurmeet Choudhary feels 'honoured' to portray RAW agent; Iqbal Khan talks about his character's unique traits

Commander Karan Saxena's action-packed, thrilling trailer, starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan, and Hruta Durgule, is out. To note, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Gurmeet and Iqbal's collaboration for this web show.

The gripping series follows a fearless RAW agent who dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation. Talented actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to treat his fans by playing the lead role of Commander Karan Saxena in the web show.

Gurmeet Choudhary talks about essaying Commander Karan Saxena:

Gurmeet Choudhary, who plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena, expressed his happiness about playing the lead role. He said, "Commander Karan Saxena is incredibly special to me. I deeply admire all the officers who wholeheartedly serve our nation. Portraying a character inspired by these heroes is a tremendous honor for me."

Shedding light on his character, Gurmeet continued, "Karan, my character embodies dedication, hard work, and courage—qualities I've always aspired to embody myself, and bringing him to life on screen has only strengthened these traits within me."

Watch Commander Karan Saxena's trailer here-

Iqbal Khan talks about his character's traits:

Talking about his character, Iqbal Khan, who plays ISI Chief Nasir in Commander Karan Saxena, said, "This is one of the most menacing yet charming characters I've played. Nasir is bold, aggressive, and is driven by wholehearted passion and unwavering faith. Through Nasir, I've had the opportunity to explore character traits completely different from who I am in real life; it was a challenging experience."

Praising his director, the actor added, "Jatin, my director, ensured that my character is both real and larger-than-life and it's a tough task which he did absolute justice to."

Commander Karan Saxena Director Jatin Wagle talks about the show:

Talking about the series, director Jatin Wagle expressed that the story of Commander Karan Saxena is intriguing, and he had always wanted to make a show like this. He elaborated, "Amit Khan’s character has so much life in him."

Praising Gurmeet Choudhary, the director said, "Gurmeet has breathed life into Commander Karan Saxena with every fiber of his being. I can't envision anyone else in the role. I can’t wait for the audience to see the series.”

Hruta Durgule talks about her character:

Hruta Durgule, who essays Rachana in the show, talks about her character. She said, "The story of Commander Karan Saxena and my character, Rachana, has been an inspiration in some ways for me. She is a strong-willed, powerful woman immersed in a world of crime and violence, undeterred by any obstacle. As a female police officer, she not only stands her ground but fights with an unexpected ferocity in a male-dominated profession."

Hruta reveals her first reaction after reading the script of the show. She added, "When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to her character. It was as if she awakened a fierce part of me that I didn't know existed."

Everything about Commander Karan Saxena:

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, Commander Karan Saxena is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. Commander Karan Saxena explores a journey into a conspiracy with a twist around every corner, packed with suspense, threats, and betrayal. The series releases on July 8, 2024. It will be available to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar's mobile app, and new episodes will be released Monday through Friday.

