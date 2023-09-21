'Comment karne ka paisa nahi lagta toh log...': Sheezan Khan on dealing with negativity

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sheezan Khan is slowly and steadily getting back to his normal life after facing one of the hardest times of his life. He was arrested in co-star Tunisha Sharma's abetment to suicide case. The Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor had to spend over 70 days in police custody. After getting the bail, Sheezan kept a low profile. He came to the limelight with his recent performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Sheezan opened up about dealing with negativity and facing the challenges that life throws.

Sheezan Khan shares his mantra of dealing with negativity

A user asked Sheezan about the challenges that life throws at him, the Nazar actor wrote, "I've seen life up close! I've tried all the ways to deal with problems! Escape will not get you anywhere! You will find yourself stuck in a same loop. Face them! You might see the light at the end of tunnel". When asked about dealing with negativity, Sheezan said, "Isko Jitna Khudpe Jaawi Hone Doge woh utna zyada hogi. Comment karne ka paisa nahi lagta toh log karte hai! Apni life Ki frustration/ insecurity doosro pe nikaalte hai!"

Check out his responses to the fans

Sheezan Khan's journey in the industry

Sheezan Khan has been in the industry for a long time. The actor has appeared in TV shows like Tara From Satara and Pavitra Bhagya, however, he gained popularity from his stint in Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul. He went through a tiring time after his alleged ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma's death. He was diagnosed with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) after his release from police custody. While he was not quite confident enough to face the camera, he took up the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was appreciated for his stint in the show. He recently got eliminated from the show due to ill health.

About Sheezan's family

Sheezan has three more siblings, two of them are actresses- Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz. The family has been in the news for their problematic equation with Shafaq, who doesn't reside with the family. Falaq Naaz participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and her camaraderie with co-contestant Avinash Sachdeva was quite talked about.

