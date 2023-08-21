Comparing Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Squid Game to slamming Pooja Bhatt; 7 shocking revelations by Abhishek Malhan

The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, started from the moment it was announced. This marked the first time Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show's OTT version. From its premiere, the show grabbed attention due to the contestants and their controversial actions. This year popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan also participated in the reality show and made his TV debut. His journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 became a topic of discussion due to his unfiltered opinions and neutral perspectives. Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up, while Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the season.

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan fell ill and was diagnosed with Dengue. He spent over two days in the hospital post the finale. After being discharged, Abhishek returned to his home in Delhi. He had a reunion with his brother Nischay Malhan, who is popularly known as Triggered Insaan, after being apart for 70 days. The Malhan siblings then shared a vlog centered around Bigg Boss. For those who might not know, Nischay had created a roast video about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants when Abhishek was still inside the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek has now finally responded to Nischay's roast video about the Bigg Boss contestants and shared various insights about the show and the participants.

7 shocking revelations by Abhishek Malhan after seeing Nischay's roast video:

Abhishek talks about sharing bed with Jiya Shankar:

In the vlog, Abhishek Malhan talked about a funny incident where he was asked to share a bed with Jiya Shankar on the very first day. His brother playfully teased him, asking if he felt awkward about sharing a bed with Jiya. Abhishek shared that he was careful not to accidentally slap Jiya while sleeping. Nischay jokingly asked if he hugged Jiya in his sleep, to which Abhishek denied doing so.

Nischay's advice against participating in Bigg Boss:

For those who may not know, in his roast video, Nischay Malhan had talked about how individuals who are experiencing a decline in their careers, and those who don't have any work and are "vella" (free) often take part in Bigg Boss. Abhishek shared that despite Nischay advising him against it, he chose to participate in Bigg Boss with the intention of growth.

Take a look at the post here-

Abhishek's response to Dibang's comment:

In the vlog, Nischay played a clip from the premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where Dibang said to Abhishek, 'Nakli hawa bhari hui hai' (You're putting on an artificial attitude). Abhishek shared that he had considered responding to Dibang's with a meme which said "Yeh buddha mere bich mei bohot bolta hai" comment but chose not to. Abhishek said that he thought of saying this but avoided it.

Abhishek reveals why Puneet Superstar was evicted:

Abhishek Malhan shared that Puneet Superstar caused an issue by purposely not properly cleaning the toilet after using it. Avinash Sachdev came across this situation when he entered the washroom. Abhishek also mentioned that Pooja Bhatt made a statement saying that "I feel unsafe with him." Nischay then added that Pooja Bhatt was bigger than Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss listened to Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek then commented, "Pooja Ji ne hi to trophy manipulate kar..." (Pooja Bhatt manipulated the trophy...)

Nischay slams Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz:

In his roast video, Nischay Malhan strongly criticized Pooja Bhatt for questioning Abhishek's upbringing. He mentioned that Pooja had been associated with controversies which also involved kissing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, and had made comments about Abhishek's upbringing. Similarly, Nischay also slammed Falaq Naazz for criticizing Abhishek's upbringing, especially considering that Falaq's own brother Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.

During this conversation, Abhishek reacted with laughter and shared his confusion about the former contestants all naming Elvish Yadav as the winner during the grand finale night. He suggested that they might have seen Nischay's roast video. Abhishek expressed his surprise at everyone choosing Elvish, even though they had good relationships with him. He mentioned that no one had the courage to speak openly in front of him. Abhishek criticized Falaq Naaz for her actions.

Abhishek reacts to Avinash Sachdev's action:

Abhishek Malhan watched a clip from an episode where he had a disagreement with Avinash Sachdev, and Avinash had shown him the middle finger. Abhishek admitted that he had been unaware of Avinash's gesture and mentioned that Avinash did not have the courage to address him directly. Instead, Avinash had talked behind his back to Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek then explained how he confronted Avinash directly about the issue but then his "36-year-old" comment was made an issue.

Abhishek compares Bigg Boss to Squid Game:

Abhishek compared Bigg Boss to Squid Game in real life and shared that the show is not scripted at all. He recalled how for 60 days, they were locked, and even they were not allowed to touch the blinds. Addressing YouTubers who may believe it's easy, he shared his firsthand experience of staying there for 60 days. He revealed that after about 15 days he felt like leaving the Bigg Boss house. He explained that being locked in one house and staying awake for 8 hours without a phone is genuinely mentally torturing. Abhishek shared that whoever thinks about joining Bigg Boss should think 200 times. Abhishek stated that the number of followers will increase later but it is not easy as staying in Bigg Boss as the two months will be torturing.

