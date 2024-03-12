It seems trouble doesn’t leave Elvish Yadav. Reports all over the internet state that an official of the People For Animal (PFA) organisation filed a complaint against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner alleging he received threats from the social media influencer. India Today reported that the official who lodged the complaint was a part of the team involved in the snake venom rave party bust case that came to light in November.

Complaint against Elvish Yadav

The complainant, Gaurav Gupta mentioned that he and his brother have been receiving threats from Elvish Yadav and his associates. They filed the complaint at the Nandgram Police Station in Ghaziabad on Sunday. Gaurav Gupta stated that he and his brother, Saurav are associated with PFA. It was their team that worked on the rave party bust case.

Following the bust, Elvish Yadav made it to headlines for his alleged involvement in the party. Reportedly, he not only attended the parties but was also involved in supplying snake venom to the parties. After the FIR was lodged, he was questioned by the police for several hours.

During this time, a video of the social media influencer holding snakes also went viral on the internet. However, he claimed that those clips were from his music video. He took to his vlog to explain his innocence and said all the allegations against him were baseless. He also claimed to file a case of defamation against Maneka Gandhi.

On the other hand, just a few days back, Elvish was in headlines for his fight with another YouTuber who goes by the name of Maxtern. The clip of Elvish beating him went viral in no time and an FIR was lodged. But on the next day, the two were seen posing together. They also announced that they solved the issue between them amicably.

Talking about his professional front, the social media influencer and content creator rose to fame after winning the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. After coming out of the show, he worked in several music videos.

