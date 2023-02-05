Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar makes SHOCKING claims in his statement; Says 'Chahatt Khanna is a trained liar'

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, four other models and actors’ names have come up in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail via his associate Pinky Irani. Pinky introduced Sukesh to these women with different names, and in exchange for their visits, they reportedly received gifts like Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch, and cash. A few days back, actress Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar that he went down on one knee and proposed the actress for marriage. However, as per recent devleopments, Sukesh has released a letter in which he claimed that he had never proposed the television actress.

Sukesh’s letter has come after Chahatt in an interview claimed that she was trapped in visiting him inside Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees and said he wanted to marry her. In the letter addressed to the media, Sukesh wrote that ‘I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid.’

He further added that ‘Chahatt says she did not realise that she was in Tihar!! How can someone not know that they are entering a jail for a mulaqat? Was she a 10-year-old, in fact even a 10-year-old would know what a jail looks like. She claims that she was tricked by Pinky (Chadrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani), so I would want to ask, an actress who has done so many projects and a well-connected person, how can she blindly trust someone and travel all the way to Delhi and come to Tihar Jail all alone? She is a trained liar. This shows what kind of stories she is making now.’ ‘If she came to Tihar to meet me or if I was calling her as she claims, why did she not ever report anything to anyone or the police since 2018, what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?’ he concluded.

Updates about the money laundering case

Investigations are still going on in a money laundering case involving Sukesh and Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who have also been questioned in relation with the case. Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case and the matter will be next heard on February 15.