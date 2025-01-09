'Counting days': Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan wraps Humraaz shoot by dancing to a popular Shah Rukh Khan song; WATCH to find out
Ayeza Khan, popular Pakistani actress, has now completed the Humraaz shoot and cannot wait for the show to go on-air.
Humraaz, starring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, is one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas. While the excitement has already left the fans restless, the actress' new post about wrapping up the shoot with a bang has only fueled the anticipation. The Mein actress shared an exciting video with a lengthy, heartfelt caption, expressing gratitude to the team and detailing her excitement for her upcoming drama.
On January 8, Ayeza Khan delighted her fans by sharing a lively dance clip on her Instagram account. In the vibrant video, she grooves in a traditional green-colored outfit on Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, a beloved song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Duplicate. The excitement further escalates when two doppelgangers of the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress suddenly make their entries in the video in red and brown outfits, dancing to the beats of the track.
In the caption, Ayeza wrote, "It’s a wrapppppp for Sarah! I am sooooo blessed to be getting offers for amazing projects this year as well. Humraaz is definitely very, very close to my heart. Dil, jaan, aansu, khushiyaan—sab kuch Humraaz ke naam! This project was made with so much effort and dedication by all of us and I am sure that you all will love it InshaAllah."
She further added, "Thank you, Abdullah Bhai @abdullah.kadwani and Asad Sir, @asadaqureshi , for always giving me the best projects since the start of my career, Meray Meharbaan, Mohabbat tumse nafrat hai, Sari bhool humari the, Yaariyan, Meherposh, Chaudry and Sons and Many many more… The love, respect, and support I’ve received from you both mean the world to me. Shukriya"
A few days back the Pakistani actress shared a series of BTS pictures from the shooting and also posed alongside Feroze Khan.
