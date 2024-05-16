Actor Anup Soni's deep-fake video was circulating on the internet recently. The AI-generated clip showed him urging people to place bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League and to make it credible, clips of Crime Patrol, the show that the actor hosted, were added. He raised an alarm about the viral clip and now he has reacted to being the latest target of AI-generated fake videos.

Anup Soni was shocked to see the fake video using his voice

The video featured clips from Crime Patrol which had Anup Soni and the voice used in the video was generated by AI copying the way he speaks. Reacting to the fake video, Anup Soni said, “I was baffled to see 31 million views on a video which was promoting an illegal act, with my video and voice attached to it. I was shocked to hear my voice on a video I never made.”

Check out Anup Soni’s recent social media post here:

In the manipulated video, which is being circulated on Telegram, Anup Soni’s AI-generated voice can be heard promoting betting activities, citing fictitious people and their alleged successes in cricket predictions. “They have created my voice through AI. The content they have taken from another video. They haven’t taken the entire content but taken some lines and made it look the way it is,” added Soni. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as he saw the video online, he decided to take the necessary steps and spread awareness. He took help from his friends to comment on the fake video, report it, and issue a statement about the clip being fake. The Crime Patrol host also reported the video online through cybercrime authorities.

Soni also expressed his concerns about such videos influencing netizens. “My fans might start following this betting person thinking that it is being promoted by me; it must be something legit. It is definitely scary. They have taken clippings from Crime Patrol, and they have modulated the voice and the way I speak while walking. It is matching with it completely. Definitely it is threatening," stated the Balika Vadhu actor.

He also shared that since actors do many paid promotions, it's easy for netizens to believe such videos. A few months ago, actress Rashmika Mandanna was also the target of an AI-generated fake clip. At that time, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his concern for the actress.

ALSO READ: After Jackie Shroff takes legal action to protect his personality rights, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah REACTS