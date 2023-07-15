Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience: Can’t discuss due to contractual obligations and legal issues

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been entertaining its viewers since it premiered. Recently, the show got an extension and following which the house witnessed the entry of wild card contestants. Viewers are confident the last few days of the show will be totally worth it. Last week, one of the contestants, Cyrus Broacha made an emergency exit from the show. He left without bidding goodbye to the contestants. Now, he has finally shared his thoughts about his time inside the infamous house.

Cyrus Broacha talks about his experience inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Cyrus, the ex VJ has a podcast channel and after his exit from the Salman Khan-hosted show, he dropped the first podcast yesterday. However, it piqued the attention of the netizens because of the comments he made about his experience inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the podcast, Cyrus humorously remarked, "I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian, as far as I can tell. It was a painful and horrible experience." This was the opening line of his podcast. Fans naturally assumed that he is talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, before he made another statement, he added, "Can't discuss that too much in detail due to contractual obligations and legal issues."

He also complained about the food inside the house and how his sleeping pattern was ruined. "It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference. I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night," added Cyrus.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The current contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, and Abhishek Malhan. Social media influencers Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have joined the show recently as wild card entrants.

