Cyrus Broacha’s emergency exit from Bigg Boss: Here are contestants who left show mid-way

Cyrus Broacha has decided to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 due to medical reasons. Here is a list of other contestants who had to make an emergency exit from the show

ZUBAIR KHAN

Bigg Boss Season 11 was one of the most successful seasons. However, contestant Zubair Khan was forced to take an emergency exit from the show due to medical reasons. Zubair faced strong criticism from host Salman Khan for his outrageous behaviour towards female contestants Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. Following this incident, Zubair attempted suicide and was subsequently removed from the show on medical grounds.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE

The blockbuster Bigg Boss Season 13 also witnessed an emergency exit due to medical reasons. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, one of the most popular contestants on the show, was compelled to take an emergency exit after injuring her back during a task.

RAQESH BAPAT

Raqesh Bapat joined Bigg Boss Season 15 following Bigg Boss OTT, but unfortunately, he was forced to leave the show permanently midway due to hospitalization caused by kidney issues.

AFSANA KHAN

Afsana Khan emerged as one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss Season 15. The host Salman Khan repeatedly called her out and criticized her for her outrageous behaviour towards other contestants. Following Raqesh Bapat's departure, Afsana Khan also had to exit the show after experiencing a panic attack and even attempting to harm herself with a knife. It is reported that she had already suffered a panic attack during her quarantine period prior to entering the show.

ABDU ROZIK

In Bigg Boss Season 16, there was also an emergency exit. Abdu Rozik, after a successful stint on the show, had to exit midway due to work commitments. Abdu's departure became one of the most emotional moments in the successful season.

SAJID KHAN

After Abdu Rozik, it was Sajid Khan who had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss 16 due to work commitments

