Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya opens up on wife Disha Parmar’s pregnancy, ‘It was unexpected, but I’m…’

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud nine with the announcement of one of the most exciting phases of their lives. The couple are ready to embrace parenthood and they took to social media recently to announce the good news with their fans. Fans of the couple are beyond excited for the couple and shared their hearty wishes with them. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, the adored couple opened up on what they are looking forward to the most.

Rahul Vaidya on being a father

Rahul, who is a professional singer and travels a lot for concerts and shows opened up about how the news hasn't sunk in him yet. He said, “I have always dreamt of being a father and giving a lot of love to my child. When I heard the news, it was unexpected, but I was extremely happy, and I'm all set to become a papa soon. It is yet to hit me completely, but with congratulatory messages pouring in now, it is slowly sinking in." However, it seems Rahul and Disha were not planning on pregnancy. In a conversation with ETimes last week, Disha said that she has left family plans to destiny. She believes whenever it is meant to happen, it will happen.

Rahul also shared how he came to know about the news. He further added, "We are looking forward to this new phase in our lives. Since it was unexpected news, I feel the baby is God's blessing. I was in Goa for work, and when I came back to Mumbai, Disha shared the good news with me."

Disha talks about working in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3

Meanwhile, Disha has confirmed that she is returning with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Talking about how she will manage work since she is pregnant, Disha shared, "This is a finite show. So, I opted for it as it will work in my favour since I'm pregnant. Taking up a daily new soap would not have been possible, but since this is a finite one, it suited me."

