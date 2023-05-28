Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya reveals how he's losing weight with intermittent fasting, says 'It does get difficult'

Rahul Vaidya, the popular singer, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, garnering a massive fan following. With an active presence on social media, the singer recently treated his followers to a glimpse of his fit physique. In the caption, he revealed the secret behind his weight loss journey, and wrote, "16 hours fasting everyday is working well." In a recent interview, Rahul delved further into his fitness regime and revealed how he achieved his transformation without workouts, but rather by choosing intermittent fasting.

Rahul Vaidya talks about losing weight:

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya opened up about his weight loss journey, highlighting the challenges he faced due to back pain that prevented him from engaging in regular workouts. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed that in order to maintain control over his weight, he focused on his diet. Impressed by the concept of fasting and its numerous benefits, he embarked on a fasting routine approximately a month and a half ago.

Take a look at the post here-

Rahul opens up on the effect of intermittent fasting:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame shared said, "Other than intermittent fasting, I’m actually doing a full one day a week 24 hours fasting, because I think it is great for the regeneration of cells. My body type is such that anything that I do for about 20 days or three weeks, it suddenly shows an effect on my body. I’ve lost weight since I started. I look much leaner and I feel better. When you’re fasting, it does get very difficult. You just have to divert yourself from cravings and tell yourself that there is more to this world than just eating. It’s when you pay attention to the better things in life."

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya and his wife actress Disha Parmar recently announced their pregnancy and are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

