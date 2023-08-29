Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya sings Sunil Gavaskar's favorite song with the cricket legend; Watch heartwarming VIDEO

Popular singer Rahul Vaidya is one of the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has a massive fan following. The singer has been a part of several reality shows and has won the hearts of the audience with his talent and real-life personality. Currently, Rahul is living the best phase of his life as he will soon embrace fatherhood in a few months. Rahul has maintained an active presence on social media, where he often shares updates about his personal and professional life.

Rahul Vaidya sings with Sunil Gavaskar:

A few hours ago, Rahul Vaidya shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) while singing with the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. In this heartwarming clip, Sunil is captured singing the song 'Chand Si Mehbooba' from the 1965 classic movie Himalay Ki God Mein with Vaidya. Sharing this video, Rahul wrote, "So much fun singing with the Legend Sunil Gavaskar last night. He is such a great listener of songs and loves the details of music. Apparently this is his fav song (heart emoticon)."

The post garnered an array of reactions from the singer’s fans. One admirer wrote, “Kya baat baba sunny paji ke saat.” Another fan commented, “Awwwe this is so cute.”

About Rahul Vaidya's love life:

Rahul Vaidya was dating actress Disha Parmar for a few years until the singer officially proposed to her on National Television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Disha who graced one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, instantly said 'yes' to Rahul when he proposed. The duo then had a lavish wedding on July 16, 2021, and since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals.

On May 19, Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. Reflecting on this new chapter, Rahul earlier shared with ETimes, “I have always dreamt of being a father and giving a lot of love to my child. When I heard the news, it was unexpected, but I was extremely happy, and I am all set to become a papa soon. It is yet to hit me completely.”

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

