Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya's VIDEO kissing wife Disha Parmar's baby bump will melt your heart; Watch

Parenthood is indeed an amazing rollercoaster ride and a remarkable chapter in one's life. From sleepless nights and diaper changing in the early years to guiding and nurturing through adolescence, parenthood is a lifelong commitment. And soon, our television's most loved and popular celeb couple, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, will embrace parenthood for the very first time. It was the month of May when the couple announced to the world on social media that they were expecting. Since then, fans have only seen awwdorable pictures and videos of the parents-to-be's pregnancy journey.

Rahul can't stop adoring Disha's baby bump

Just a few minutes ago, father-to-be Rahul Vaidya left fans in awe as he shared another video on social media with his pregnant wife Disha Parmar. In this clip, the singer is seen kissing Disha's baby bump and an animated glimpse of a child is also seen peeping through the belly. While the actress is seen wearing a black T-shirt and olive green bottoms, Rahul has sported a red sleeveless sando and denim pants. Sharing this video, Rahul wrote, "A kiss from your papa." In the caption of this clip, he added a child and a heart emoticon.

Watch Rahul and Disha's video here-

Celebs and fans shower love

This cute video of the couple instantly received immense love and blessings from their fans, friends and colleagues. Fans dropped amazing comments for the parents-to-be as they will soon embark on a new journey. On the other hand, celebs such as Aly Goni and others dropped heart emoticons.

Flashback of Rahul and Disha's love story

Speaking about their relationship, Rahul and Disha's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. From Rahul's impromptu proposal on Bigg Boss 14 to Disha making a special appearance on the show to accept the proposal, the duo has never failed to inspire fans with their chemistry. It was July 16, 2021, when Disha and Rahul tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony graced by many popular celebs, close friends and family. On May 19, Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media.

