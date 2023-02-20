Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly, Abdu Rozik and more glam up for the event; PICS

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is taking place today, and it is going to be a star-studded event with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt , Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, and others have already arrived for the award ceremony, and were seen posing for the paparazzi. Some renowned faces from the Indian television industry were also seen gracing the event.

The red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 event was graced by the eminent personalities of the Indian telly industry. The Naagin 4 actress Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn in her traditional avatar. She opted for a stunning saree for the event and looked beautiful as she posed for the cameras. Anupamma actress Rupali Ganguly too graced the ceremony in a beautiful ethnic suit as she posed with her son Rudransh.

TV actress Rashami Desai also glammed up the event as she posed in a stunning floral saree. Her makeup and hair were on-point. Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik was also spotted at the event and he was seen posing with Anupam Kher. Moroever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda looked handsome in formals as he arrived for the event. Zain Imam and Maniesh Paul too looked dashing as they arrived in black formals. To note, the former won the Best Actor In A Television Series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

Check out the pictures here