Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel dazzle in ethnic wear as the couple drops photo from pre-wedding shoot; See PIC

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. For the uninformed, Nikhil and Dalljiet lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal. Speaking about their wedding, the actress shared several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. She even shared amazing pictures and videos from her wedding where Dalljiet and Nikhil look made for each other. At present, Dalljiet is in Kenya where Nikhil is posted for work.

Dalljiet’s social media feed is full of lovely photos from her wedding and honeymoon. The actress shared every update with her fans. After the photos from the wedding and honeymoon, the actress is recently dropping photos from the pre-wedding. Dalljiet's recent post with husband Nikhil where the couple posed in black took the internet by fire. After this, she posted another photo today where she is seen posing with Nikhil in white ethnic outfits. She wore a white blouse with a plunging neckline. The material has thread embroidery in pastel colors. Nikhil stands behind her in a white and cream-colored sherwani.

Take a look at Dalljiet’s picture here:

Reaction of fans

The photo is uploaded on Dalljiet’s official Instagram handle with the caption, “When life silently takes over.” Fans reacted to the photo and wrote, “Hottie, all the best for this new journey.” One user commented, “Sooo happy for you baby.. U deserve duniya bhar ki khushiya.” Others also left sweet messages for the actress.

Some fans also wrote that they miss Anjali from Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon? For the unversed, Dalljiet rose to fame with her girl-next-door image in the popular show Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Which also starred Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani.

