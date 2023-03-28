Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel twin in black outfits in this new PIC from their pre-wedding photoshoot

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. For the uninformed, Nikhil and Dalljiet lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal. Speaking about their wedding, the actress shared several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. She even shared amazing pictures and videos from her wedding where Dalljiet and Nikhil look made for each other.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's new PIC:

Prior to their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel did a pre-wedding photoshoot and shared amazing photos with their fans. Now again after the wedding, Dalljiet has dropped a stunning unseen snap from their photoshoot. In this photo, the actress looks stunning as she poses in a thigh-high slit gown with her husband Nikhil. On the other hand, Nikhil looks like a gentleman in a black blazer set. Sharing this snap, Dalljiet wrote, "Bringing sexy black (pun intended!)"

Take a look at their PICS here-

Dalljiet Kaur has now moved to Kenya with Nikhil and her son Jaydon and will be living there for a few years now. Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands, and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the personal front, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, and the couple has a son named Jaydon, who lives with Dalljiet.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

ALSO READ: Is Dalljiet Kaur’s son Jaydon getting along with Nikhil Patel’s daughter Aariyana? Find out here