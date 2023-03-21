Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's wedding invite is all things dreamy; Watch video here

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18 in Mumbai. The actress had been making headlines ever since she announced her relationship with Nikhil and her fans have been excited to see her stepping into a new chapter of life. Dalljiet has been very active on social media and has been updating her fans about her big day. She has shared tons of beautiful pictures, starting from her mehendi, sangeet, haldi, wedding and now her honeymoon, which clearly indicates her excitement.

Recently, a beautiful wedding invite from Dalljiet and Nikhil has gone viral on social media and has been receiving a lot of love. The video invite shows the beautiful journey of these lovebirds, which started from different places - London and Mumbai. The video also encapsulates the invite for the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, which was mesmerizing. The wedding was not just the end of the celebration as the couple also hosted an after party for their close ones.

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman who is currently working in Nairobi, Kenya. He has two daughters from his previous marriage aged 13 and 8. On other hand, Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon with him.

Speaking of their love story, Dalljiet and Nikhil met at a mutual friend's party in Dubai and eventually started seeing each other. After one year's courtship, they exchanged rings on January 3.

