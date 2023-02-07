Dalljiet Kaur drops a love-dipped PIC with her fiance Nikhil Patel ahead of their wedding

Dalljiet Kaur , who is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz world, has been making headlines lately owing to news related to her personal life. For the uninformed, Dalljiet recently took to her social media handle and announced her relationship with UK-based fiance Nikhil Patel. Despite being away from the screens for a long time, the actress has maintained an active social media presence. She shares glamourous photos from her photoshoot, creates trending reels, endorses top brands, and also gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.

After announcing her relationship with UK-based based businessman Nikhil Patel , Dalljiet Kaur shared another mushy picture with her partner on her social media handle. In this photo, the couple is seen twinning in black outfits, and Nikhil is seen giving a sweet peck on Dalljiet's cheek. Dalljiet and Nikhil look dreamy as they are candidly captured here in their precious moment. Sharing this picture, the actress captioned, "(evil eye emoticon) #DalNikTake2." Celebs such as Kanika Mann, Pavitraa Puniya, Nisha Rawal, Ridhiema Tiwari, and others have showered love on this lovely couple.

Take a look at Dalljiet's post here-

Speaking about Dalljiet's fiance, Nikhil Patel works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

Nikhil and Dalljiet's relationship:

Nikhil and Dalljiet met at a friend's party last year in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on his toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” Speaking about their engagement, after being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.