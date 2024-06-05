Dalljiet Kaur drops bridal shoot video after estranged husband issues desist letter for ‘careless actions’

All is not well in Dalljiet Kaur’s marital life with Nikhil Patel. While the latter has sent a legal notice to Dalljiet accusing her of harassing him, the former has yet to break her silence on the entire matter publicly.

Amidst making headlines for her separation, the actress has uploaded a video on her social media handle wherein she is dressed as a bride. Along with it, she has used a song in the background which speaks volumes of what she is going through right now.

Dalljiet Kaur’s post

Taking to her Instagram account, Dalljiet Kaur shared a clip from a photoshoot wherein she is looking mesmerizing in a red-colored traditional outfit.

The actress dons complementary jewelry along with her bridal ensemble. She has used her red-hued dupatta as a veil in the shoot.

However, what has grabbed the attention of users is the song that Dalljiet has put in the background. The 41-year-old actress used Mohammed Rafi’s ghazal Ghazab Kiya Tere Wade Pe Aitbaar Kiya. The same seems to be directed towards her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel.

In the caption space, Dalljiet wrote, “Stunning shoot. Love the lighting in these shots.

Well done Barkha (red-heart emoji).”

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram post:

Nikhil Patel serves legal notice to Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet has been dropping cryptic posts related to love, marriage and betrayal for a long time. She ignited a battle with Nikhil after accusing him of having an extramarital affair.

The Kenya-based businessman has released an official statement sharing his side of the story. He has also taken legal action against the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress for posting pictures and video footage from their marriage ceremony without his consent.

Additionally, Nikhil has also revealed that his team contacted Dalljiet to collect her remaining belongings from his Kenya house. He mentioned that if Kaur doesn’t take her belongings by June, he would donate them to charity.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 10, 2023. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends. Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The couple has a son together named Jaydon.

