Dalljiet Kaur gets married to Nikhil Patel in a white lehenga, Jaydon walks his mother down the aisle

Earlier this year, Dalljiet Kaur made the announcement of her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress also shared that she would be tying the knot in March. Now the wait is finally over as Dalljiet married Nikhil in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family. A few days back, the actress shared that she was excited and nervous about the wedding. But on the wedding day, Dalljiet made for the prettiest bride.

Dalljiet ties the knot with Nikhil

In the videos shared on the internet, Dalljiet can be seen making a lovely entry as she walks under the ‘phoolon ka chadar’ with friends and family members surrounding her. She does a little happy dance and holds her son Jaydon’s hand, who is seen walking his mother down the aisle. Dalljiet then walks up to the mandap holding a flower garland in her hand. After chanting the mantras, a white veil is removed as the couple takes their first look at each other. They look elegant in all-white; Dalljiet in a white lehenga with a red veil and Nikhil in a white sherwani. Friends and family of the couple clap and whistle as they exchange garlands. Nikhil then hugs Dalljiet and they hold each other's hands. Later, the couple gives each other a quick kiss.

Here’s a sneak peek at their wedding that you wouldn’t want to miss:

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. Dalljiet Kaur who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 has a son, Jaydon from her previous marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot. Shalin wished Dalljiet his love for the new beginning.

