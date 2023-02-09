Dalljiet Kaur gives fans a sneak peek of her relocation to Kenya with her fiance Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur who recently revealed her engagement with UK-based Nikhil Patel announced her wedding in March. The actress had earlier confirmed that she will be moving to Kenya with her fiance Nikhil Patel, where he is currently working. She will be moving along with her 9-year-old son Jaydon. After staying there for a few years, they will move to London, where Nikhil Patel is originally from. The actress took to her social media today to share a video with her fans about her relocation to Kenya.

In the video shared by the actress, she reveals her excitement about moving to a new country, with the caption, “Moving to Kenya, Africa after living and building a successful career in Mumbai for 20 years, and never having lived anywhere but in India 🇮🇳 !”. She shares, “Koi Hindi nahi bolti waha pe (nobody speaks Hindi there).” The video shows Nikhil Patel revealing that when they had met the first time at a mutual friend’s party, he was wearing blue nail paint. The businessman proudly shared that he is the father of two daughters.