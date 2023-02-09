Dalljiet Kaur gives fans a sneak peek of her relocation to Kenya with her fiance Nikhil Patel
Dalljiet Kaur took to Instagram today to share a video of her relocating to Kenya with her fiance Nikhil Patel. Watch the video here.
Dalljiet Kaur who recently revealed her engagement with UK-based Nikhil Patel announced her wedding in March. The actress had earlier confirmed that she will be moving to Kenya with her fiance Nikhil Patel, where he is currently working. She will be moving along with her 9-year-old son Jaydon. After staying there for a few years, they will move to London, where Nikhil Patel is originally from. The actress took to her social media today to share a video with her fans about her relocation to Kenya.
In the video shared by the actress, she reveals her excitement about moving to a new country, with the caption, “Moving to Kenya, Africa after living and building a successful career in Mumbai for 20 years, and never having lived anywhere but in India 🇮🇳 !”. She shares, “Koi Hindi nahi bolti waha pe (nobody speaks Hindi there).” The video shows Nikhil Patel revealing that when they had met the first time at a mutual friend’s party, he was wearing blue nail paint. The businessman proudly shared that he is the father of two daughters.
Watch the video here:
Moving to Kenya means the actor’s career and life go through a whole lot of changes and she is excited to see what lies ahead. Her industry friends, Nupur Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, and others have shared their best wishes with the actress.
Dalljiet Kaur’s career
Dalljiet Kaur competed as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Dalljiet won the fourth season of the dance reality series Nach Baliye in 2009, with the actress’s ex-fiance Shalin Bhanot. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2. Despite being away from the screens for a long time, the actress has maintained an active social media presence. She shares glamourous photos from her photoshoot, creates trending reels, endorses top brands, and also gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.
READ ALSO Karan Kundrra wins hearts as he pauses his Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal event for Azaan
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more