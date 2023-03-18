Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel; Devoleena Bhattacharjee and other celebs congratulate newlyweds

Earlier this year, Dalljiet Kaur made the announcement of her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. She has been making headlines since the announcement. Later, she also shared with fans that she will be moving to Nairobi, where Nikhil is located at present. Now the wait is finally over as Dalljiet married Nikhil in an intimate ceremony on March 18. Videos from the wedding are doing the rounds on the internet. The actress has been regularly updating the pictures of wedding ceremonies on her Instagram account.

Wishes pour in for the newlyweds

Dalljiet took to Instagram today to share snaps of the wedding where the couple looked elegant in white; Dalljiet in a white lehenga with a red veil and Nikhil in a white sherwani. Sharing the photo, Dalljiet wrote, “Mr and Mrs Patel.” Celebs and fans flooded the comment thread with their wishes. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped red hearts and wrote, “Congratulationssss.” Hindi and Telugu actress Digangana Suryavanshi commented, “Sooo happy for you!” Other celebrities including Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nishant Malkhani, Naveen Kasturia, and Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri also shared their wishes and red heart emoji.

In the last photo, Dalljiet and Nikhil can be seen posing with Dalljiet’s son Jaydon, and one of Nikhil’s daughters. Reacting to the photo, some fans wrote, “The way u both are accepting each other’s child is so tremendous! Second marriage can be beautiful even with kids too! I hope u both stay happy and ur children as well.”

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. Dalljiet Kaur who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 has a son, Jaydon from her previous marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot. Shalin wished Dalljiet his love for the new beginning.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur gets married to Nikhil Patel in a white lehenga, Jaydon walks his mother down the aisle