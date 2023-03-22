Dalljiet Kaur pens a heartwarming note on hope and finding soulmate, says, ‘Don’t let anyone define your life’

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. This is her second marriage as the actress was earlier married to Bekaboo star Shalin Bhanot. She has a child from her earlier marriage, Jaydon. The actress is currently in Thailand with hubby Nikhil Patel and the kids for their honeymoon. Dalljiet recently shared a post where they went out on their first date as Mr and Mrs.

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in the presence of close friends and family. The couple looked elegant at their wedding. While Dalljiet is actively sharing every update on her social media, her recent post caught our attention. She shared clips and snaps from her dreamy wedding to compile them in a short video. She titled the post, ““UMMEED” means to HOPE,” and wrote a long post reflecting on fulfilling one’s dream, living life on own terms, and looking for a soulmate even if you are separated or widowed. Dalljiet also shares advice as she writes, “I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet!”

Take a look at Dalljiet’s beautiful post here:

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi for work where Dalljiet will relocate soon with son Jaydon. Dalljiet is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has been part of many hit TV shows and reality shows over the years. The actress met Shalin Bhanot while working together in the drama Kulvaddhu and married him in 2009. She divorced Shalin in 2015.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan poses in casuals as he shares PICS; Fans react