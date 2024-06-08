Dalljiet Kaur posts cryptic note on erasing truth; shares engagement ring PIC amid separation battle with Nikhil Patel

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur has been in the news for some time for her troubled marriage life with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Amid the separation battle, the actress' recent social media post caught the attention of netizens.

She posted a cryptic note about erasing the truth and also a picture of her engagement ring. This comes a day after posting a picture of her mangal sutra.

Dalljiet Kaur's cryptic note

On Friday afternoon, Dalljiet Kaur took to her official Instagram handle and posted an image that shows a wall art - a star in the palm of a hand. Along with it, she wrote, "Erase a wall, how do you erase a truth? Truth is NOT SO SUBTLE sadly."

In the next post, she uploaded a tiny clip of her tapping a wine glass and flaunting her engagement ring on her finger. Hinting at some countdown, she wrote, "Tik tok...tik tok."

These posts come after a day the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her mangalsutra.In this photo, Dalljiet was seen holding mangalsutra in her hand with the engagement ring on her finger.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's separation battle

Talking about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. Dalljiet moved to Kenya with him immediately after the marriage.

But in January, this year, she gave rise to speculation when she moved back to India with her son Jaydon. But her team issued a statement saying she is here for her mother's surgery.

For the last few weeks, Dalljiet has been dropping cryptic posts related to love, marriage, and betrayal. Recently, she also posted her wedding video but deleted it after receiving flak from netizens. She ignited a battle with Nikhil after accusing him of having an extramarital affair.

The Kenya-based businessman has released an official statement sharing his side of the story. He confirmed their separation and has also taken legal action against the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress for posting pictures and video footage from their marriage ceremony without his consent.

For the unversed, Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

