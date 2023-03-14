Dalljiet Kaur praises ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, prays for his success

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines ever since her ex husband and Shalin Bhanot participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. However few days back, Dalljeet has announced that she will be tying the knot with her fiance Nikhil Patel. She recieved best wishes from all her fans, friends and even from Shalin.

Recently, during an interview, Dalljiet praised Shalin and expressed happiness on him getting a break with Colors TV show Bekabaoo. She said,"I am really happy for Shalin that he got such a good break in form of Bekaboo, he is a very good actor and dancer. I always want Shalin to grow in life. He is very happy for me and Jaydon."

On being asked about the RRR winning the Oscar for the Best Original Song, she said, "I think Bollywood doesnt get recognition as even in overseas, people know Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan but it was really a very proud moment to get recognition in Oscars time and again."

Dalljiet finally thanked the media and urged them to pray for her upcoming wedding and her life ahead. She further said that the cameras and media are her 'Mayka', so she wants everyone to pray and give best wishes to her, to her fiance, son Jaydon and two daughters.

Dalljiet's career

Dalljiet has been part of this industry since 2004 and has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She also participated in reality shows-Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 13.

Her personal life

Dalljiet is all set to tie knot with her UK based fiance Nikhil Patel in March this year. The lovebirds met at a friend's party in Dubai. Nikhil has two daughters. Daljet was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot whom she met on sets of Kulvaddhu and tied knot with him on 2009. But they got divorced in 2015. They have a son together.

