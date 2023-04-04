Dalljiet Kaur reveals what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot thinks of Jaydon moving to Kenya with her; Says THIS

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is enjoying a new phase of her life since she tied the knot with the UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress got married to Nikhil on March 18 and recently moved to Nairobi, Kenya with her son Jaydon. For the unversed, Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot and the couple became parents to a baby boy and named him Jaydon. Dalljiet and Shalin’s marriage hit rock bottom, and the two mutually parted ways. However, both shared a cordial relationship and were often seen spending time with Jaydon together.

Dalljiet Kaur shares Shalin Bhanot’s thoughts:

Now while talking to Etimes TV, Dalljiet Kaur shared what Shalin Bhanot thinks of Jaydon moving to Kenya along with her. The actress revealed that she met Shalin along with her husband Nikhil Patel and the three discussed Jaydon’s new life. She added that Shalin would always want Jaydon to be happy, which is as simple as that. She shared that she and Shalin want good for Jaydon, which is why they decided to move him to Nairobi, Kenya.

Dalljiet further added that whether it is having a complete family, siblings, living in a protective atmosphere, a good education, or just a normal way of living, Jaydon deserves everything. Nikhil Patel also mentioned that he had a conversation with Shalin a few weeks ago and they discussed Jaydon’s new life and shared that the Bekaboo actor is happy for his son.

Speaking about Dalljiet and Nikhil’s wedding, the lovebirds met at a mutual friend’s party and connected easily. After dating for almost a year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal. Speaking about their wedding, the actress shared several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities that included sangeet, haldi, and mehendi.

Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur is a prominent name in the showbiz world. The actress has been a part of several shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Kaala Teeka among others. Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

